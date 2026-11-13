Is Akhilesh Yadav adopting ‘soft Hindutva’ ahead of 2027 poll battle?

LUCKNOW: After consciously staying away from the Ram temple in Ayodhya for nearly three years, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's decision to visit Ram Lalla with his family on December 12 appears to be part of the SP's strategy to take the fight directly to the BJP's backyard.

Notably, the SP chief, in keeping with his promise, is scheduled to inaugurate the Kedareshwar Temple, a replica of the Kedarnath shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, constructed on 50 bighas of land in Etawah, around 20 kilometres from his native village of Saifai. The inauguration will be followed by his visit to the Ram temple and other religious destinations, including Vrindavan.

"Considering his stance of avoiding a visit to the Ram temple all this while and now suddenly adopting an approach of visiting religious sites just ahead of the Assembly polls, it is obvious that the move is driven by an intention to win over the Hindu majority on religious and sentimental grounds," says Anupam K Mishra, a political observer.

However, senior SP leaders feel that the move is merely an attempt to blunt the allegations of being anti-Hindu, often levelled against the SP chief by the BJP. At the same time, Akhilesh could now be labelled as someone following 'soft Hindutva' in pursuit of majority votes.

The decision to visit the Ram temple has drawn reactions not only from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who sought an apology from Akhilesh for the 1990 firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya, but also from over 400 saints and seers in Ayodhya. They have opposed his visit and demanded that he atone for the firing by apologising to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident on October 31 and November 2, 1990.

Earlier, Akhilesh had got a 51-foot-tall, 60-tonne bronze-and-copper statue of Lord Krishna installed in Saifai. He frequently visits temples, attends bhandaras and advocates Sanatan practices.

Alongside this, the party also conducts extensive outreach programmes among Muslims, with Akhilesh attending dozens of Iftar events every Ramadan, donning his red cap. Every precaution is taken to ensure that such engagements do not give political rivals an opportunity to target the SP over alleged "appeasement of Muslims".