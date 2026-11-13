'Brahmins consulted, planets examined': Akhilesh all but confirms Ram Temple visit

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday all but confirmed his visit to the Ram Temple next month, saying that "members of the Brahmin community" had been consulted and that he would visit Ayodhya.

"As for the date, our Pawan Pandey has consulted with many members of the Brahmin community, examined the planets (nakshatras), and drawing upon knowledge of astronomy, has determined a specific date and time, taking into account the positions of the Sun and the Moon," he told reporters in a tongue-in-cheek response.

On November 7, Pandey, a former Ayodhya MLA, said the SP chief would visit Ayodhya on December 12, an announcement that has stirred political debate in the Hindi heartland state.

The ruling BJP has been attacking Yadav for not visiting the Ram Temple, accusing him of pursuing "appeasement politics". The SP chief, meanwhile, has been vociferously alleging "chanda chori" at the temple and accusing the BJP and Sangh outfits of malfeasance.

According to Pandey, Yadav and his wife, Dimple Yadav, who is also an MP, will visit the Ram Temple and the Hanumangarhi Temple.

This would be Yadav's first visit to the Ram Temple since its inauguration in January 2024. He last visited Ayodhya, but not the temple, in October 2026 to attend a religious katha.