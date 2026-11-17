Varanasi-based social impact enterprise, Humanomics, on Tuesday released an employment blueprint proposing to generate salaried jobs for 57.1 lakh youth in Uttar Pradesh over the next five years. Its director, Chandra Mishra, also signed an affidavit volunteering to face legal action if the model fails.

The organisation, which operates as Beggars Corporation and works to turn marginalised individuals into self-reliant entrepreneurs, said its employment model would require 0.6 per cent of the state's budget and 0.68 per cent of its bank deposits over five years.

Built on a bottom-up structure starting from every Gram Panchayat, the model aims to provide regular employment to 12,000 to 15,000 youth in each Assembly constituency in the state over the next five years.

Releasing the blueprint, Mishra appealed to the government and other political parties to publish their own job-creation plans backed by similar legal accountability. He also called on young eligible voters to turn the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections into a public debate on employment policy and vote for employment.

"Every candidate contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections submits an affidavit in Form 26 detailing criminal antecedents, educational qualifications, and the assets and liabilities of themselves, their spouse, and dependents. Why can’t they release another affidavit for their election promises - particularly regarding youth employment?" Mishra asked.