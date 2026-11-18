The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the interim bail granted to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana for urgent listing.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, sought urgent hearing on the plea and urged that status quo be maintained.

"Heavens are not going to fall. Let him be on interim bail," the bench observed.

It said the plea would be listed for hearing on November 19.

ED sources said the agency has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's order.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju told the CJI that the ED was not allowed to file a complete counter, they said.

On November 17, the Allahabad High Court granted interim bail to Khan in a money laundering case, holding that the ED failed to supply written grounds of arrest when taking him into custody.

(With inputs from PTI)