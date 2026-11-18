Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan on Wednesday hit back at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for questioning women's safety in the state, saying the atrocities against women before 2017, when his party was in power, were well known.

During her visit to Kaushambi, Chauhan said women now felt confident enough to approach police stations and the women's commission with their complaints.

"Akilesh Yadav should look at the situation before 2017. Today, women have gained the courage to approach police stations and the women's commission to register their complaints," she told reporters after attending a public interaction programme at Vikas Bhawan in Manjhanpur.

She said the women's commission was now reaching out to villages in addition to maintaining its presence at district headquarters.

"Was there freedom for women to step out of their homes and register complaints before 2017? The situation concerning atrocities against women at that time is known to everyone. It needs no proof," she said.

Earlier, Chauhan inspected the district hospital and attended programmes related to godh bharai (baby shower), annaprashan (first rice-feeding ceremony) and celebrations marking the birth of girl children.

She also heard women's grievances during a public interaction programme and held a meeting with officials.