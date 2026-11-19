LUCKNOW: Five Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders and 66 unidentified party workers have been booked in connection with the death of a 14-year-old son of a BJP worker who was allegedly hit by a JCB machine during SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered at the AIIMS police station on the complaint of the victim’s father, Omkar Singh Srinet. He alleged that a speeding JCB, which was part of Yadav’s roadshow, hit his son, Aryavardhan Singh, and that the driver and rally organisers fled the scene after the incident.

Following protests by the victim’s family, relatives and local residents, the police registered the FIR at 2.30 am on Thursday under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Those named in the FIR include the unidentified JCB driver and four SP leaders: Sadhu Yadav, Mritunjay Yadav, Yogesh Yadav and Chandra Prakash. The investigation has been handed over to Sub-Inspector Monu Kumar.

According to local sources, Aryavardhan, a Class 10 student, was crossing the road near Mahadev Jharkhandi Gate to pick up his younger sister from Kendriya Vidyalaya when the incident took place. The JCB, reportedly being used to shower flowers on SP supporters during Yadav’s roadshow, allegedly hit him. His head struck a road divider, leaving him with fatal injuries.

“My son was going to Kendriya Vidyalaya around 2.00 PM to pick up his sister. Akhilesh ji’s convoy was passing through at the time. As the convoy moved ahead, the JCB behind it was being driven at a very high speed, as if it was a horse race. Aryavardhan had already crossed the road when the JCB hit him. He was thrown against the divider and suffered a head injury. He died on the spot,” Srinet said.

Srinet, who is the district coordinator of the BJP’s Election Committee, said those present at the spot chased the JCB driver, but he managed to escape. He alleged that the rally organisers also fled, leaving his injured son at the scene.

Passersby subsequently took Aryavardhan to AIIMS, where doctors declared him brought dead.