Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday challenged Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest against him in Ayodhya, accusing him of lacking the courage to face a direct electoral fight.
Addressing a programme in Campierganj in Gorakhpur district, Adityanath said he was ready to contest from Ayodhya if Yadav also entered the electoral fray.
"You said that I should contest from Ayodhya. I said, go ahead and file your nomination; I will also file mine. Let us face each other directly once," he said. "You do not have the courage to fight face-to-face. A weak person does not fight face-to-face; he attacks from behind," the chief minister added.
His remarks came a day after Yadav held a 20-km 'PDA Rath Yatra' in Gorakhpur, Adityanath's home turf, and challenged him to contest from Ayodhya. The SP chief had also claimed that the BJP would draw a "double-zero" in Gorakhpur if elections were held today.
Invoking the Ram temple movement, Adityanath accused those who had ordered firing on 'karsevaks' and used force against devotees chanting "Jai Shri Ram" of now invoking Lord Ram for political purposes.
He said those who had attacked Ram devotees and hurt Hindu sentiments were now remembering the deity. Referring to the mythological character Mareech, who helped Ravan abduct Sita, he cautioned people against those who, he alleged, appeared in deceptive guises.
Targeting the SP, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Adityanath accused their governments of promoting lawlessness, compromising women's safety and exploiting young people. He alleged that previous regimes had failed to address employment, education, healthcare, farmers' welfare and infrastructure.
Reacting to the recent announcement of an alliance between Chandra Shekhar Aazad's Azad Samaj Party and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Adityanath said the "Maulana from Hyderabad was also getting restless".
He added that Hyderabad would be given the gift of becoming "Bhagya Lakshmi Puram" when the time came.
The chief minister alleged that opposition parties had looted public money and accumulated properties abroad, claiming that the wealth could sustain several generations of their leaders.
He also accused the previous SP government of encroaching on land belonging to various communities in the name of cemeteries and constructing boundary walls using public funds.
Adityanath said renovation and beautification work was underway at more than 4,500 religious sites across the state. Funds had also been sanctioned for memorials, statues and parks dedicated to prominent figures, including B R Ambedkar, Ravidas, Valmiki and Kabir.
Citing development works in Gorakhpur, he referred to the four-laning of the Gorakhpur-Sonauli road, construction of colleges and a stadium, and flood-protection projects.
He claimed that the BJP government had provided houses to 65 lakh families, ration to 16 crore people and Ayushman benefits to 10 crore beneficiaries, besides extending loans and financial assistance under various welfare schemes.
(With inputs from PTI)