Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday challenged Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest against him in Ayodhya, accusing him of lacking the courage to face a direct electoral fight.

Addressing a programme in Campierganj in Gorakhpur district, Adityanath said he was ready to contest from Ayodhya if Yadav also entered the electoral fray.

"You said that I should contest from Ayodhya. I said, go ahead and file your nomination; I will also file mine. Let us face each other directly once," he said. "You do not have the courage to fight face-to-face. A weak person does not fight face-to-face; he attacks from behind," the chief minister added.

His remarks came a day after Yadav held a 20-km 'PDA Rath Yatra' in Gorakhpur, Adityanath's home turf, and challenged him to contest from Ayodhya. The SP chief had also claimed that the BJP would draw a "double-zero" in Gorakhpur if elections were held today.

Invoking the Ram temple movement, Adityanath accused those who had ordered firing on 'karsevaks' and used force against devotees chanting "Jai Shri Ram" of now invoking Lord Ram for political purposes.

He said those who had attacked Ram devotees and hurt Hindu sentiments were now remembering the deity. Referring to the mythological character Mareech, who helped Ravan abduct Sita, he cautioned people against those who, he alleged, appeared in deceptive guises.