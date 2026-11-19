LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to identify and take strict action against those responsible for the death of a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly hit by a speeding bulldozer during Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

Aryavardhan, son of BJP worker Omkar Singh Srinet, died after being hit by the machine, which was allegedly rushing to shower flower petals on Akhilesh Yadav during the roadshow.

"Find those who indulged in spreading anarchy on Gorakhpur’s roads yesterday. They must be punished in such a manner that it comes as a deterrent for generations to come," Yogi said in Gorakhpur.

However, the Samajwadi Party dismissed the allegations, saying the accident took place after the roadshow had ended.

Calling the SP synonymous with hooliganism, anarchy, riots and curfews, Yogi alleged that the party's supporters were responsible for the chaos that led to the tragedy. "What was the fault of that innocent boy? The Samajwadi Party made a minor the victim of its roadshow," he said.

He also criticised SP leaders for allegedly failing to offer condolences to the bereaved family, saying their arrogance and shamelessness were such that they did not consider it appropriate to utter even two words of consolation.

Announcing financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the victim's family, Yogi said he would visit them in Gorakhpur to offer his condolences.

Accusing the SP of patronising mafia elements, the Chief Minister said the party had consistently exploited the public.

Taking another swipe at the SP, Yogi said, "Just as a dog’s tail can never be straightened, these goons and mafia elements will not mend their ways unless dealt with firmly."

Claiming that his government had curbed such hooliganism, he said he was preparing to rein in these elements once again.