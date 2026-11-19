LUCKNOW: The Ram Katha organised by Jansatta Dal Loktantrik founder and Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiyya, at Benti Raj Bhawan Parade Ground has emerged as a major show of strength, drawing political leaders across party lines and prominent religious personalities.

Featuring Bageshwar Dham head Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri as the kathavachak, the event has attracted massive crowds, with political and religious figures converging in large numbers.

On the final day of the Katha, devotees were seen holding posters depicting Raja Bhaiyya as the next Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Yogi Adityanath as the Prime Minister.

Raja Bhaiyya went ahead with the event despite Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's vehement opposition to Dhirendra Shastri over his remarks on Lord Krishna.

Ahead of the event on November 5, 2026, Akhilesh had demanded the cancellation of Dhirendra Shastri's scheduled discourses across Uttar Pradesh, including in Pratapgarh, Gonda, Jhansi, Lucknow and Agra, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments and disturbing social harmony following controversial remarks on Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

Pratapgarh SP MP SP Singh had also announced peaceful and democratic opposition to the event.

Addressing the gathering in Kunda on November 17 and 18, Shastri said his earlier apology over the Ram-Krishna remarks was intended to prevent divisions among Hindus.

From the stage, he emphasised Hindu unity, warned against religious conversions and called on devotees to mobilise for a temple at the Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura.

Prominent among those present on the stage were yoga guru Swami Ramdev and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who buried the hatchet after a prolonged feud and embraced each other in Kunda.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Rae Bareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh and SP rebel MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh also attended the event.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, former Union minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Baliyan, UP ministers Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh and Manoj Pandey, former MP Dhananjay Singh, Rajasthan MLA Ravindra Bhat and Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, along with several MLAs and MLCs, were also present.

The gathering of leaders from diverse political and ideological backgrounds intensified scrutiny of the political messaging behind the event.