NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Mohammed Azam Khan, as it refused to entertain the Enforcement Directorate's challenge to the Allahabad High Court order in a money laundering case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.
A Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale dismissed the ED appeal and upheld the interim bail order granted by the HC. "This being an interim order we are not inclined to interfere. The views of the High Court being prima facie may not have a bearing while deciding the matter finally," the apex court said on Thursday in its order.
The decision of the top court is a big relief for the seasoned SP leader.
Aditional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the ED, argued before the apex court that the High Court had wrongly recorded the facts and erred in delivering the verdict in granting him interim bail in the case. "We have given grounds of arrest, he refuses. There's a video. There's a panchnama. Facts are wrongly recorded," Raju said.
Hearing these submissions, the top court refused to lend cRdenece to Raju's contentions and discarded it and passed order in favour of Khan.
The Supreme Court also in its order clarified that it is only an interim bail order and it will not interfere or attribute motives to the High Court.
"We appreciate it. But its interim bail. We can say whole deciding (regular) bail, this observation may not be taken into consideration," the top court remarked.
Khan was granted interim bail on November 17 by the HC Bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh. It said Khan's arrest at the jail gate after his release in another case underlined the "motivated and mala fide nature" of ED proceedings.
The court also found that the grounds of arrest and reasons to believe Khan was involved were not given to him in writing before he was produced for remand, violating mandatory safeguards under Article 22(1) and Section 19 of the PMLA.
The case relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and construction of Jauhar University, of which Khan is honorary chancellor. The allegations are yet to be tested at trial.