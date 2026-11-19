The Supreme Court also in its order clarified that it is only an interim bail order and it will not interfere or attribute motives to the High Court.

"We appreciate it. But its interim bail. We can say whole deciding (regular) bail, this observation may not be taken into consideration," the top court remarked.

Khan was granted interim bail on November 17 by the HC Bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh. It said Khan's arrest at the jail gate after his release in another case underlined the "motivated and mala fide nature" of ED proceedings.

The court also found that the grounds of arrest and reasons to believe Khan was involved were not given to him in writing before he was produced for remand, violating mandatory safeguards under Article 22(1) and Section 19 of the PMLA.

The case relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and construction of Jauhar University, of which Khan is honorary chancellor. The allegations are yet to be tested at trial.