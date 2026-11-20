LUCKNOW: Police on Friday have arrested five persons, including a bulldozer operator, in connection with the death of 14-year-old Aryavardhan Singh, son of local BJP leader Omkar Singh Srinet.

The boy was allegedly hit by the bulldozer deployed during Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. Police have also seized all four bulldozers used during the event.

SP leader Sadhu Yadav, who has been named in the FIR, was taken from his residence for questioning. His wife, Chinta Yadav, had earlier contested the Campirganj Assembly seat on an SP ticket. Police are investigating who owned the machines and who arranged them for the roadshow.

The five arrested have been identified as bulldozer operators Vinod Shahi, Narsingh Yadav, Rahul Yadav, Virender Yadav and Shivang Kumar Nishad. Besides the named accused, scores of unidentified persons have also been booked in the case.

The incident took place on Wednesday when four bulldozers were deployed along Koodaghat main road to welcome Akhilesh during his roadshow. One of the machines carried a large floral garland, while another displayed a poster describing the SP chief as the “favourite of Gen-Z”. Akhilesh was also presented with a garland using one of the bulldozers. The fatal incident occurred as the machines were returning after the roadshow.