LUCKNOW: With Union Home Minister Amit Shah playing a pivotal role in steering the BJP’s preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the party has begun putting its electoral machinery in motion, with seat-sharing negotiations with NDA allies emerging as one of its first major challenges.

Shah is expected to take a central role in overseeing the BJP’s strategy in the politically crucial state, with a proposed plan for him to spend at least seven days every month in Uttar Pradesh to closely monitor organisational preparations and political developments.

The move is aimed at ensuring coordination between the central leadership, the state unit and the Yogi Adityanath government towards achieving Mission 2027.

The development follows a two-day brainstorming session in Mathura, attended by the UP top brass, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, to deliberate on the party’s roadmap for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The immediate challenge for the BJP is to arrive at an acceptable seat-sharing arrangement with its NDA partners, several of whom have already begun staking claims to a significantly larger number of constituencies.

The party has entrusted four senior state leaders with opening negotiations with individual alliance partners. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold talks with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, while Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has been assigned negotiations with Apna Dal (S) president and Union Minister Anupriya Patel. Pathak is believed to share cordial relations with both Anupriya and her husband Ashish Patel, who is a minister in the Yogi cabinet.