LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday drew a sharp contrast between Uttar Pradesh under previous governments and the BJP-led dispensation, saying the state’s public discourse had shifted from corruption and lawlessness to investor confidence, improved policing and development under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also sought to dispel concerns over Artificial Intelligence (AI) replacing jobs, asserting that skilled workers would continue to find opportunities as India moves towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the fifth Skill Development Convocation and a ceremony honouring 52 national toppers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and private training institutions in Lucknow, Modi praised the improvement in law and order under Yogi Adityanath, recalling a time when women found it difficult to venture out after sunset.

“Today, it becomes a matter of satisfaction and pride for me when a daughter in Kashi tells me that after her duty in a factory, she can return home alone securely during the late evening hours without fear. Under Yogi ji's leadership, the BJP government has created an environment of safety here. The entire sky lies open before the youth today. Dream big, develop your skills and give it your all. Never feel that you are alone. Whenever you feel alone, just remember that I am standing with you,” the PM said.

Before the event, Modi spoke to Yogi Adityanath, who reached Lucknow in the afternoon after performing the last rites of his mother, Savitri Devi, in Haridwar earlier in the day.

Reflecting on Uttar Pradesh’s governance and development over the past decade, Modi said the Yogi government had instilled renewed confidence in governance and taken the state to new heights of growth and development.

He cited the expanding network of expressways, the BrahMos missile manufacturing facility in Lucknow, mobile phone manufacturing and assembly, and the growing prospects of spiritual tourism.

“UP has so many airports, major universities are being built and tourism is flourishing. A chip manufacturing factory is also coming up. The BrahMos missiles, which kept the enemy on edge during Operation Sindoor, are also being manufactured in UP,” he said.

Describing skill development as a key pillar of his government's development strategy, Modi said a separate Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was created after 2014 and vocational training had also been accorded prominence under the National Education Policy.

Dismissing fears that AI could render millions jobless, the Prime Minister said the technological revolution would not threaten skilled workers, arguing that demand for trained manpower would only increase as India progresses towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Referring to his economic predictions that he said had proved correct, Modi recalled being mocked when he urged people in Parliament in 2023 to invest in public sector undertakings (PSUs). “Those who followed that advice are ‘malamaal’ (prosperous) today,” he remarked.

He also recalled advising people against buying gold for a year amid global economic uncertainty, claiming that those who heeded his advice had benefited from the subsequent fall in gold prices.

Modi said the world was increasingly recognising the value of skill-based professions and predicted that skilled workers would command greater respect and opportunities in the years ahead.

He underscored that India’s development ambitions would require a vast pool of technically trained youth capable of driving manufacturing, infrastructure expansion and emerging industries.

“The country is heading towards becoming the ‘capital of skilled manpower globally. The royal families of Saudi Arabia, UAE, and others acknowledge that urban infrastructural development and their glittering cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi are the reflection of the talent of India’s skilled workforce,” he said.

Highlighting his government's record on skill development, Modi said nearly 5,000 new ITIs had been established since 2014, expanding training capacity by around five lakh seats. He also pointed to rising participation of women in vocational education, saying the number of female trainees had increased 2.5 times during the period.

The Prime Minister announced that India would host the World Skills Asia Competition in Greater Noida in 2027, a move expected to strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s profile as a hub for technical education and skill development.

Modi also criticised previous governments and colonial-era policies for fostering a mindset that glorified white-collar jobs while undervaluing vocational skills. He said India had historically been known for its specialised crafts and skilled artisans, but invaders had targeted its skilled industries and craftsmen to weaken its economic strength.

“When invaders came, they first targeted India’s skilled industries and artisans because they understood that Bharat’s prosperity rested on its skills,” he said, referring to accounts of artisans being subjected to mutilation, including the chopping off of thumbs and limbs, to prevent them from reproducing their craftsmanship.