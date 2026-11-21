A panel of retired Supreme Court and high court judges on Saturday sought supporting evidence from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his claim that 1.27 crore Hindus had been excluded from the state's electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The Independent Commission on the SIR of electoral rolls, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur, wrote to Adityanath seeking data to substantiate his claim, saying it was relevant to its examination of whether eligible voters had been unfairly deleted from the electoral rolls.

"The Independent Commission on the SIR of electoral rolls, proposed by the Lawyers' Association for Constitution (LAFC), has written to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to share any supporting material or data relating to his reported public statement that about 1.27 crore Hindus from Uttar Pradesh have been excluded from the voters' list," a press release issued by the LAFC said.