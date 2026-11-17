Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters were excluded from the state’s electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday said the Election Commission's database does not contain information on voters' religion or caste, ruling out any conspiracy to target a particular community during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Addressing reporters at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, Rinwa said the electoral roll contains details such as voters' names, age, gender, house numbers and names of relatives, but no information on their religion or caste.

"Our database does not include information regarding religion, caste, or any other such details. Therefore, it is impossible for us to conduct any analysis based on these factors using our electoral roll," he said.

Rinwa said any analysis categorising voters by religion or caste was likely based on independent assessments of publicly available electoral rolls using software that identifies such details from names.

He pointed out that voter lists updated after the SIR were available for download in PDF format, allowing individuals and organisations to convert the data into databases and conduct their own analysis.

Referring to reports that had analysed applications seeking deletion of names from electoral rolls in Tarabganj and Pilibhit, Rinwa questioned how such religious categorisation was possible and said it could have been done using publicly accessible voter lists.

He categorically denied any attempt by the Election Commission, its officials, political parties or other groups to target a particular religion, caste or community during the revision.

"There has been no conspiracy by the Election Commission of India, any official or employee, any political party, or any other group to specifically target any religion, caste, community, village, city, or neighbourhood," he said, citing reports received from all districts.