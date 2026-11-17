Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters were excluded from the state’s electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday said the Election Commission's database does not contain information on voters' religion or caste, ruling out any conspiracy to target a particular community during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Addressing reporters at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, Rinwa said the electoral roll contains details such as voters' names, age, gender, house numbers and names of relatives, but no information on their religion or caste.
"Our database does not include information regarding religion, caste, or any other such details. Therefore, it is impossible for us to conduct any analysis based on these factors using our electoral roll," he said.
Rinwa said any analysis categorising voters by religion or caste was likely based on independent assessments of publicly available electoral rolls using software that identifies such details from names.
He pointed out that voter lists updated after the SIR were available for download in PDF format, allowing individuals and organisations to convert the data into databases and conduct their own analysis.
Referring to reports that had analysed applications seeking deletion of names from electoral rolls in Tarabganj and Pilibhit, Rinwa questioned how such religious categorisation was possible and said it could have been done using publicly accessible voter lists.
He categorically denied any attempt by the Election Commission, its officials, political parties or other groups to target a particular religion, caste or community during the revision.
"There has been no conspiracy by the Election Commission of India, any official or employee, any political party, or any other group to specifically target any religion, caste, community, village, city, or neighbourhood," he said, citing reports received from all districts.
Adityanath's remarks had triggered a political row, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioning how the chief minister obtained religion-wise figures of voters allegedly missing from the rolls. Yadav had also alleged a conspiracy to bring in voters from outside Uttar Pradesh and register them ahead of next year's Assembly elections.
Separately, Rinwa said a comparison of the draft electoral roll with population projections for 2026 indicated that around 2.58 crore eligible residents were not on the state's voter list.
Uttar Pradesh is estimated to have 16.16 crore citizens aged 18 and above, while the draft electoral roll currently has 13.58 crore names, he said.
Clarifying the term 'missing voters', Rinwa said it did not necessarily mean that their names had been deleted during the revision. It also included people who had never registered as voters.
"Missing here does not necessarily mean that they existed previously and were subsequently cut. It also means that they were never there to begin with, and are still not present. We are making every effort to look into this," he said.
Rinwa noted that voter registration in India was voluntary and that no country had achieved 100 per cent electoral registration. Citing examples from the US and the UK, he said up to 25 per cent of the population in some US states and 14-17 per cent in the UK remained outside electoral rolls.
He said around 84-85 per cent of the eligible population was currently registered in Uttar Pradesh, adding that the Election Commission would make every effort to enrol those still missing from the rolls.
(With inputs from PTI)