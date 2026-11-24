LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing seat-sharing deliberations between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress for the upcoming UP Assembly polls, negotiations seem to be heading towards a tricky phase as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has offered just 26 of 403 seats to the Congress, which has been insisting on at least one seat each in 75 districts of the state.

On Tuesday, SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said: "I gave them (the Congress) a list of 26 seats on Monday from which they can field their candidates."

Meanwhile, on Congress’s demand of at least 100 seats, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow, said: “The discussions are being held by our party's senior leaders who have been entrusted with the responsibility. Talks are still underway, and it is being discussed how many seats each party can agree on and how many it can win. So, it is difficult to say anything at this stage. Alliances are formed to win elections. We must work together and make adjustments in a way that accommodates each other and helps us defeat our opponents. That is the biggest responsibility of political parties..."

Reacting to the SP's offer, Congress MP Imran Masood said the party was not begging for seats and that such an arrangement was not appropriate for an alliance.

He added that the Congress was now much stronger than it was in 2022.

"There is a difference between 'demanding' seats and 'cooperating'—you don't have to demand anything in an alliance. Within an alliance, it’s a matter of cooperation," he said while talking to media persons.

Meanwhile, coming out of the second round of meetings, UPCC chief Aradhana Mishra-Mona denied having any information about the SP list of 26 seats.