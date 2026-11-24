LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing seat-sharing deliberations between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress for the upcoming UP Assembly polls, negotiations seem to be heading towards a tricky phase as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has offered just 26 of 403 seats to the Congress, which has been insisting on at least one seat each in 75 districts of the state.
On Tuesday, SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said: "I gave them (the Congress) a list of 26 seats on Monday from which they can field their candidates."
Meanwhile, on Congress’s demand of at least 100 seats, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow, said: “The discussions are being held by our party's senior leaders who have been entrusted with the responsibility. Talks are still underway, and it is being discussed how many seats each party can agree on and how many it can win. So, it is difficult to say anything at this stage. Alliances are formed to win elections. We must work together and make adjustments in a way that accommodates each other and helps us defeat our opponents. That is the biggest responsibility of political parties..."
Reacting to the SP's offer, Congress MP Imran Masood said the party was not begging for seats and that such an arrangement was not appropriate for an alliance.
He added that the Congress was now much stronger than it was in 2022.
"There is a difference between 'demanding' seats and 'cooperating'—you don't have to demand anything in an alliance. Within an alliance, it’s a matter of cooperation," he said while talking to media persons.
Meanwhile, coming out of the second round of meetings, UPCC chief Aradhana Mishra-Mona denied having any information about the SP list of 26 seats.
“Both sides agree that every seat will be discussed. As far as today's meeting is concerned, it lasted three and a half hours. You can well imagine what could have been discussed in a three-and-a-half-hour meeting. Everyone here is sensible enough to understand that there is no need to make any assessment or speculation about it. We are discussing over the seats, and such discussions have not yet concluded. We will decide the date for the next meeting and hold further discussions," she said.
Meanwhile, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav also said, “The discussions have not yet ended. Rest assured, we will finalise everything in the next two meetings.”
Of the 26 seats offered by the SP, the Congress won only two -- Rampur Khas (Pratapgarh) and Pharenda (Maharajganj) -- in the 2022 Assembly elections and finished second in four.
While UPCC chief Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ represents Rampur Khas, Pharenda in Maharajganj was won by Virendra Chaudhary.
The party had finished second in Mathura, Kheragarh (Agra), Jagdishpur (Amethi) and Kidwai Nagar (Kanpur) in 2022.
The party also forfeited its security deposit in 16 -- Baghpat, Modinagar, Hapur, Jewar, Siyana, Khurja, Khair, Iglas, Mant, Agra North, Fatehpur Sikri, Nanpara, Gorakhpur Urban, Khajani, Padrauna and Fazilnagar, of those constituencies which figure on the SP list of 26.
The other 20 seats proposed by the SP are Baghpat, Modinagar, Hapur, Jewar, Siyana, Khurja, Khair, Iglas, Mant, Agra North, Fatehpur Sikri, Bilgram-Mallanwan, Govind Nagar, Nanpara, Gorakhpur Urban, Khajani, Padrauna, Fazilnagar, Pindra and Varanasi Cantt.
As per SP sources, the 26 seats offered to Congress were chosen on a formula wherein four are those where Congress finished second in the 2022 Assembly elections, while two are those it won in 2022.
Of the other 20 seats offered to Congress, 11 are in Western UP, where the SP is considered to be relatively weaker organisationally, two are in Central UP, and seven in Eastern UP.