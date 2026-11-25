NEW DELHI: Expressing confidence that the Congress and the SP would work together to defeat the BJP in 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AICC co-in-charge for UP Abhishek Dutt on Wednesday said that senior leaders of both parties were in regular contact and holding discussions over their alliance.

Asserting that the alliance would jointly contest the upcoming elections, Dutt said that discussions between the leadership of the two parties were continuing.

“Our senior leaders are in regular contact with the senior leaders of the Samajwadi Party. They are in discussions with each other,” Dutt told ANI.

Expressing confidence in the alliance, he added, “By working together, we will win the election and defeat the BJP.”

Targeting the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Dutt alleged that different sections of society, including farmers, youth, women and members of the weaving community, were unhappy with its governance.

Dutt also referred to the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir, claiming that people who had contributed donations towards its construction were distressed over the state government's alleged failure to take significant action against those primarily responsible for certain crimes.

He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government had not taken significant action against the primary culprits, adding that this had contributed to public anger against the ruling party.