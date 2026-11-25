LUCKNOW: The announcement of candidates for five UP assembly constituencies by the Samajwadi Party while still being in seat sharing talks with ally Congress has triggered friction within the Opposition alliance, with Congress leaders, especially, party’s Saharanpur MP and UPCC working president Imran Masood questioning SP’s “seriousness” about forging a tie-up.

The Congress MP, while talking to media persons, on Wednesday, questioned the commitment of the Samajwadis to the alliance raising doubts on their intent when, on one hand, the deliberations over seat-sharing were on with Congress, on the other, candidate announcements were being done.

Significantly, the SP on late Tuesday evening released its first list of five candidates renominating four sitting MLAs and fielding a former party district president in a seat held by the ruling BJP. The announcement came hours after the SP made the Congress an “opening offer” of 26 of the state’s 403 seats during talks in Delhi.

However, Congress’s UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam suggested the leaders of both SP and Congress to have restrain in their statements about the seat sharing deliberations.

Masood, while claiming that he was bound by the party and would abide by the decisions of the party leadership, failed to hide his frustration when asked about the Behat and Saharanpur assembly constituencies which were demanded by the Congress, However, SP shut the doors on Congress by announcing candidates on both.

“Whatever is happening here, it seems that there is a lack of seriousness in this matter. While SP is are holding talks on one side, it is making announcement of candidates on the other. This indicates that the matter is not being taken seriously,” said Masood adding that SP was free to declare candidates on all 403 seats and that what was the need to hold talks with Congress.

"We were discussing within the alliance, the meetings took place in Delhi. And after those meetings, if a declaration is made and it is said that ‘Sir, the starting point is 26’ — we didn't even ask you for 26 seats. We are not beggars,"Masood said.