LUCKNOW: The announcement of candidates for five UP assembly constituencies by the Samajwadi Party while still being in seat sharing talks with ally Congress has triggered friction within the Opposition alliance, with Congress leaders, especially, party’s Saharanpur MP and UPCC working president Imran Masood questioning SP’s “seriousness” about forging a tie-up.
The Congress MP, while talking to media persons, on Wednesday, questioned the commitment of the Samajwadis to the alliance raising doubts on their intent when, on one hand, the deliberations over seat-sharing were on with Congress, on the other, candidate announcements were being done.
Significantly, the SP on late Tuesday evening released its first list of five candidates renominating four sitting MLAs and fielding a former party district president in a seat held by the ruling BJP. The announcement came hours after the SP made the Congress an “opening offer” of 26 of the state’s 403 seats during talks in Delhi.
However, Congress’s UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam suggested the leaders of both SP and Congress to have restrain in their statements about the seat sharing deliberations.
Masood, while claiming that he was bound by the party and would abide by the decisions of the party leadership, failed to hide his frustration when asked about the Behat and Saharanpur assembly constituencies which were demanded by the Congress, However, SP shut the doors on Congress by announcing candidates on both.
“Whatever is happening here, it seems that there is a lack of seriousness in this matter. While SP is are holding talks on one side, it is making announcement of candidates on the other. This indicates that the matter is not being taken seriously,” said Masood adding that SP was free to declare candidates on all 403 seats and that what was the need to hold talks with Congress.
"We were discussing within the alliance, the meetings took place in Delhi. And after those meetings, if a declaration is made and it is said that ‘Sir, the starting point is 26’ — we didn't even ask you for 26 seats. We are not beggars,"Masood said.
Taking a swipe at SP chief without naming him, Masood said: “On one hand, a long note is written on social media talking about alliance dharma, and on the other hand, candidates are declared unilaterally which was against the alliance dharma.”
On Tuesday evening, Akhilesh posted on X that the upcoming elections were a “historic opportunity” for the combine to join forces and defeat the BJP.
Masood also accused the SP leaders of leaking the proceedings of the meeting to media. “They are openly telling that they have offered us 26 seats. We did not utter a single word about what happened in the meeting,” he added.
Tuesday’s list named Umar Ali Khan from Behat and Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, both
in Saharanpur district, Nahid Hasan from Kairana in Shamli, Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur. The Congress had earlier demanded that it should have a say in candidates for the seats in Saharanpur— the district from which Masood is the sitting MP.
He wondered if the SP was fighting the BJP of the Congress. “It has to be decided whether you want to fight the BJP or fight us,” Masood said.
He added: “We will discuss within our party what we should do and whether we should sit for talks or not. The decision on how to proceed in this situation will be taken by the party.”
Meanwhile, Rajendra Pal Gautam, who has been pushing for seats in three digits, said: "There is no question of a 26-seat formula. Discussions are currently underway regarding 403 seats. Once these talks are finalised and a respectable settlement is reached, we will inform everyone.”
He added that the leadership of both parties should demonstrate highly responsible behaviour and make responsible statements. “This is in everyone's best interest, and it is also what the people of the country desire. You wouldn't have heard any irresponsible statement from me. I merely suggested that since seat-sharing negotiations are still ongoing, announcing specific seats—which could happen at any time—is something that should be avoided... The process of negotiations is still ongoing, and I am hopeful that everything will be resolved satisfactorily," he added.
Meanwhile, SP leader Shivpal Yadav rejected speculation of discord between the allies. "There is no rift in the alliance, the alliance will remain intact," he said.
On the other, SP’s Pratapgarh MP SP Singh Patel said that the Congress party was not strong in UP. “They should accept gracefully what is being offered to them and contest the upcoming elections with SP,” he said.