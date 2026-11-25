Akhilesh said the SP was willing to make adjustments given the scale of the electoral challenge. “The fight is a big one, and when we are fighting such a major battle, our objective is clear—winnability,” he said.

According to leaders from both parties, as many as 200 constituencies came up for discussion. A senior leader who attended the meeting said the two sides went seat by seat, weighing previous election results and local political equations. The Congress presented data from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

Ahead of the meeting, Ram Gopal Yadav said the SP had offered the Congress two seats it had won, four where it had finished second and 20 where the SP had secured between 60,000 and 70,000 votes against around 2,000 for the Congress. After the meeting, he said the offer would be discussed afresh. UP Congress chief Aradhana Misra-Mona said she was unaware of the 26 seat offer.

Meanwhile, the SP released its first list of five candidates late on Tuesday. It includes four for the western UP seats and one for Bundelkhand. The candidates include those for Behat and Saharanpur—the western UP constituencies that was in the Congress’s wishlist.