NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW : Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said winnability would guide seat-sharing with the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and that the two allies would have to “accommodate one another”. His remarks came as the second round of talks in Delhi ended without an agreement after three and a half hours. Yadav has offered Congress only 26 of the state’s 403 seats.
“The winning start has been made with the first ‘26 seats’ Working together wisely, things will move forward,” Yadav sais in a post on X.
The Congress has submitted a list of 130 seats, while SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav, ahead of the meeting, said his party had offered 26. Both sides expressed confidence after the meeting that they could reach an agreement in two more meetings.
Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Akhilesh said it was too early to comment on the outcome. Asked whether winnability alone would determine how many seats each party would contest, he drew a distinction between forming an alliance and selecting candidates. “I have told you that alliances are formed to win elections. Winnability is about finding a way to victory, understanding the electoral equations and deciding who should be fielded as a candidate,” he said.
Akhilesh said the SP was willing to make adjustments given the scale of the electoral challenge. “The fight is a big one, and when we are fighting such a major battle, our objective is clear—winnability,” he said.
According to leaders from both parties, as many as 200 constituencies came up for discussion. A senior leader who attended the meeting said the two sides went seat by seat, weighing previous election results and local political equations. The Congress presented data from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said.
Ahead of the meeting, Ram Gopal Yadav said the SP had offered the Congress two seats it had won, four where it had finished second and 20 where the SP had secured between 60,000 and 70,000 votes against around 2,000 for the Congress. After the meeting, he said the offer would be discussed afresh. UP Congress chief Aradhana Misra-Mona said she was unaware of the 26 seat offer.
Meanwhile, the SP released its first list of five candidates late on Tuesday. It includes four for the western UP seats and one for Bundelkhand. The candidates include those for Behat and Saharanpur—the western UP constituencies that was in the Congress’s wishlist.