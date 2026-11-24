LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations with ally Congress in New Delhi since Monday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) sprang a surprise on Tuesday night by releasing its first list of five candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections early next year.

The list includes four candidates for western Uttar Pradesh and one for Bundelkhand. Among the constituencies are Behat and Saharanpur, two western UP seats that figured in the Congress's wishlist.

The SP has retained its sitting MLAs Umar Ali Khan from Behat, Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan, brother of party MP Iqra Hasan, from Kairana, and Mehboob Ali from Amroha. The only candidate announced for the Bundelkhand region is Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.

In keeping with its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formulation, four of the five candidates announced by the SP are Muslims, while Lodhi belongs to the Lodh, an OBC community.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of a substantial gap between the two allies over seat-sharing. The Congress handed the SP a fresh list of around 130 constituencies during Monday's negotiations, while the SP has so far offered its national ally 26 seats.

The SP has also sought details of the Congress's prospective candidates and their electoral prospects in other constituencies claimed by the party.

The first formal round of talks was held on Monday, followed by a second round on Tuesday, during which the two parties discussed individual constituencies and weighed their respective electoral prospects.

The timing of the announcement is politically significant, as seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress are still underway.

The SP’s list of the candidates while the negotiations with the Congress still in progress, gives a clear signal to Congress that it should not expect the seats which have sitting SP MLAs.

Notably, according to sources, the Congress had included Behat and Saharanpur in its list of demands. Both seats fall under the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Imran Masood, the working president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC).

The Congress has sought Assembly seats under all parliamentary constituencies where it has sitting MPs. The party has cited its improved performance in the 2024 general election while pressing for a larger share of seats in the alliance.