NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are likely to finalise their alliance and reach an agreement on seat sharing for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls within the next few days, leaders of both parties said on Monday after the first round of talks here. The parties are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday.

Sources told TNIE that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier reached a broad understanding under which the Congress may settle for 75 to 80 seats. The constituencies each party will contest are expected to be decided in the first week of December, sources said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh are expected to give the final shape to the agreement, they said.

Monday’s meeting, which lasted only 20 minutes, was held at the residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari. Sources said Congress leaders have sought at least one seat in each district of UP, except for in the SP bastions of Etawah and Mainpuri.

The Congress has staked claim to all seats in Amethi and Rae Bareli on the basis of its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Akhilesh had earlier acknowledged at a media summit that Congress initially sought 181 seats. SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, who heads the party’s talks’ panel, told reporters after the meeting that the two sides had “listened to each other’s views”. “We expect to finalise the alliance in the next two to three days,” he added.