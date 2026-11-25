LUCKNOW: "Radhe Radhe is just the beginning. Time for Ram Naam Satya is approaching for the SP", said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while accusing its leadership of practising family-centric politics and failing to respect the sentiments of Ram devotees.

Adityanath also targeted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his proposed visit to Ayodhya, saying those who tried to sail in two boats would eventually drown.

"If the SP leadership had shown some wisdom in the 1990s, bullets would not have been fired at Ram devotees. They should now apologise to Ram devotees and Hindus," he was quoted in a press statement of an interview at ABP Conclave here.

"Radhe Radhe is just the beginning; the time for Ram Naam Satya is approaching for the SP," he added.

Explaining his remark, the chief minister said 'Radhe Radhe' was an appropriate greeting in Mathura, 'Jai Shri Ram' in Ayodhya and 'Har Har Mahadev' in Kashi, according to local religious traditions.

He added that 'Ram Naam Satya' was traditionally associated with a person's final journey.

Taking a swipe at the SP's PDA slogan, the chief minister described it as "Parivar Development Authority", alleging that the party's politics was restricted to its own family.

He said the SP-Congress alliance had failed even before the elections, pointing to the ongoing seat-sharing talks and the announcement of candidates by the two parties simultaneously.

The BJP and its NDA allies would contest the elections together, with candidates selected through the party's established process, he said.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the chief minister said it was necessary to clean up voter lists by removing the names of deceased voters and those who had shifted elsewhere.

"Every eligible Indian citizen should have a place on the voter list, but a foreign national cannot have voting rights," he said, accusing the SP of supporting infiltrators while questioning Indian citizens.

Claiming that Uttar Pradesh had transformed from a "BIMARU" state into a growth engine, Adityanath said the state's economy, per capita income and budget had grown more than threefold since 2017.