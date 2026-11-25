LUCKNOW: "Radhe Radhe is just the beginning. Time for Ram Naam Satya is approaching for the SP", said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while accusing its leadership of practising family-centric politics and failing to respect the sentiments of Ram devotees.
Adityanath also targeted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his proposed visit to Ayodhya, saying those who tried to sail in two boats would eventually drown.
"If the SP leadership had shown some wisdom in the 1990s, bullets would not have been fired at Ram devotees. They should now apologise to Ram devotees and Hindus," he was quoted in a press statement of an interview at ABP Conclave here.
"Radhe Radhe is just the beginning; the time for Ram Naam Satya is approaching for the SP," he added.
Explaining his remark, the chief minister said 'Radhe Radhe' was an appropriate greeting in Mathura, 'Jai Shri Ram' in Ayodhya and 'Har Har Mahadev' in Kashi, according to local religious traditions.
He added that 'Ram Naam Satya' was traditionally associated with a person's final journey.
Taking a swipe at the SP's PDA slogan, the chief minister described it as "Parivar Development Authority", alleging that the party's politics was restricted to its own family.
He said the SP-Congress alliance had failed even before the elections, pointing to the ongoing seat-sharing talks and the announcement of candidates by the two parties simultaneously.
The BJP and its NDA allies would contest the elections together, with candidates selected through the party's established process, he said.
On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the chief minister said it was necessary to clean up voter lists by removing the names of deceased voters and those who had shifted elsewhere.
"Every eligible Indian citizen should have a place on the voter list, but a foreign national cannot have voting rights," he said, accusing the SP of supporting infiltrators while questioning Indian citizens.
Claiming that Uttar Pradesh had transformed from a "BIMARU" state into a growth engine, Adityanath said the state's economy, per capita income and budget had grown more than threefold since 2017.
Contrasting the state's industrial landscape with previous governments, he said Uttar Pradesh had moved from illegal country-made pistol and bomb factories to manufacturing revolvers, rifles and BrahMos missiles.
The state had received investment proposals worth Rs 50 lakh crore and formulated 36 sector-specific policies to attract investors, he said.
The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh accounted for 55 per cent of the country's mobile phone production and 60 per cent of electronic component manufacturing.
The MSME sector and the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative were employing 3.25 crore people, he claimed.
He said the government had also resolved housing disputes involving four lakh homebuyers through dialogue between builders and buyers.
On employment, the chief minister said nearly 9.75 lakh appointment letters had been issued to young people and the government had set a target of taking the figure to 10.5 lakh by January 26.
Warning those threatening the safety of women, traders and investors, Adityanath said people who cast an evil eye on daughters, traders and women moving on the streets would have only two destinations -- "jail or jahannum" (either jail or hell).
On the political leadership and the BJP's electoral preparations, he described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his role model and said he was an ordinary party worker who would discharge whatever responsibility was assigned to him.