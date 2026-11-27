LUCKNOW: A day after the unveiling of the Samajwadi Party manifesto for the upcoming UP Assembly polls, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, raised questions over the pledge of SP to provide 25 lakh government jobs and restore the Old Pension Scheme, urging young voters to look up the opposition party’s record when it was in power.

CM Yogi reminded that the new pension scheme (NPS), which was being criticised by the Opposition, was notified during the SP regime in 2005.

Targeting the SP’s promise to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the chief minister said it was the SP which had rolled out the New Pension Scheme in Uttar Pradesh in 2005.

"When I assumed office in 2017, new pension accounts of approximately eight lakh state government staff had been opened. The NPS was originally implemented in 2005 during the tenure of the SP government," he said while distributing appointment letters to 1,594 newly-selected auditors and assistant accountants in the Directorate of Internal Audit and Accounts.

He added that after being notified in 2005, the pension accounts for many people were not started for years under the NPS.

"On coming to power in 2017, new pension accounts of approximately 8 lakh state government employees were opened," he said, adding that during the BSP regime from 2007 to 2012 followed by SP from 2012 to 2017, not a single pension account was opened for employees.

Referring to the promise of providing 30 lakh jobs to people in five years, CM Yogi recalled that the SP was in power from 2012 to 2017 and what did they do during that span to give jobs to young people.

"The youth of UP want to ask what they did while they were in power," he averred. He added that his government had given 9.75 lakh government jobs over nine and a half years.

"Against SP’s four terms and BSP’s three terms, the BJP government has distributed more than twice the appointment letters these two parties had given in their tenures," he said.

On the law and order scenario of the state during the SP rule, the UP CM also said his government overhauled the law and order as it was in abuse under SP rule.