Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused opposition parties on Thursday of weakening the Constitution and democratic institutions, saying those who had attempted to "strangle the Constitution" when in power were now carrying a red book to mislead people.

He criticised Congress for "disrespecting Ambedkar", and alleged that the party did not confer the Bharat Ratna on him and conspired to prevent him from entering Parliament.

"Those who tried to strangle the Constitution when they had the opportunity are today carrying a red book and misleading the people," Adityanath said in an apparent attack on Congress.

Addressing a Constitution Day programme at the Lok Bhavan auditorium here, Adityanath said India's sovereignty did not belong to any individual, family or particular caste but rested with the common citizens of the country.

The chief minister also launched beautification works at 3,955 sites housing statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and other social reformers under the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Statue Development Scheme.

He administered a collective oath on the Preamble of the Constitution along with Deputy Chief Ministers and other dignitaries.

Adityanath said 4,030 sites associated with Ambedkar and other champions of social justice had been identified across the state, of which work would begin at 3,955 locations.

The sites would be equipped with facilities such as canopies, boundary walls, CCTV cameras, security arrangements and gardens, depending on requirements, the chief minister said.

Describing the Constitution as the pride and guiding force of 145 crore Indians, Adityanath said India had granted voting rights to every adult citizen from the day the Constitution came into force, without discrimination.

"While citizens in several countries were deprived of voting rights for years on the basis of caste, colour and gender, India gave every adult citizen the right to vote from the very beginning," he said.

Referring to the Preamble's opening words, 'We, the People of India', he said the sovereignty of the country rested with its citizens.