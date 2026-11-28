LUCKNOW: In a major decision, the Allahabad High Court issued directives to the Indian Railways to pay a compensation to the tune of Rs 26.70 lakh to a woman who suffered permanent disability after a railway level-crossing barrier snapped and fell on her while she was on a motorcycle at Hempur railway crossing in Sitapur district in 2018.

A division bench, comprising Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary, allowed a writ petition filed by Nidhi Devi Mishra, quashed the Railways' orders restricting her compensation to an ex-gratia payment and directed payment of the amount within four weeks.

The court also directed the Railways to pay interest at a rate of 6% per annum on ₹26.70 lakh, comprising compensation for loss of future earning capacity and medical expenses, from the date of filing of the present writ petition until payment. In case of default beyond four weeks, interest at the same rate will be payable on the entire compensation amount.

The accident occurred on April 8, 2018, when Mishra, then 23, was returning from her classes as a pillion rider on a motorcycle. After a goods train passed and the crossing gates were raised, the barrier snapped and fell on her. She suffered traumatic paraplegia following a spinal cord injury and was assessed to have 50% permanent disability.