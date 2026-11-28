LUCKNOW: Celebrating the shared legacy of Kashi and Tamil Nadu, Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0, centred on Thiruvalluvar’s Thirukkural, strengthening the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, took off at Namo Ghat along the Ganga in Varanasi on Saturday.

The central theme of the fifth edition of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is Thirukkural, the celebrated classical Tamil text composed by Thiruvalluvar, which offers enduring guidance on ethics, human conduct and social responsibility.

The initiative, witnessing the presence of 1400 delegates from Tamil Nadu and those from Kashi itself and other parts of the country, is all about bringing ancient wisdom to young minds through education, cultural exchanges and multilingual learning.

The delegates arrived in seven groups each comprising 200 members from various sections including students, teachers, artists, spiritual scholars and farmers. The initiative seeks to reinforce the centuries-old cultural, linguistic and civilisational links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, highlighting the shared foundations of India’s diverse traditions. More than a cultural celebration, the Sangamam represents an effort to rediscover the intellectual connections that have historically linked different regions of the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Sangamam in Tamil, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan said praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, saying the state had witnessed not only the construction of the grand Ram temple but also the establishment of "Ram Rajya".

"Today, women can move fearlessly in every street of the state. Uttar Pradesh has emerged from a state of decline to reach the pinnacle and has become the country's third-largest economy," he said.

The Vice-President said UP contributed 9 per cent to India's gross domestic product (GDP) and would certainly become a one-trillion-dollar economy before the 2029 deadline. Recalling his association with Adityanath, the vice president said: "Our relationship is more than 20 years old.

In 1998, when we used to sit next to each other in Parliament, we would listen to each other's speeches with great affection." Comparing the UP CM with former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamraj, Radhakrishnan said that just as Kamaraj, one of the most influential political leader in Sought India, had his place in Tamil Nadu, today "Yogi Maharaj" was there for Uttar Pradesh.