Laxmi Singh, the Commissioner of Police of Gautam Buddh Nagar, and J Ravinder Goud, the Commissioner of Police of Ghaziabad, have swapped their districts.

Laxmi Singh, who has been appointed as Ghaziabad Police Commissioner, was posted as Police Commissioner in the neighbouring district of Noida since November 30, 2022. Her tenure in Noida was 3 years, 11 months, and 28 days.

On the other hand, J Ravinder Goud was appointed as Ghaziabad Police Commissioner on April 15, 2025. Prior to this, he served as Inspector General of Police (IG) of the Gorakhpur Range and Superintendent of Police in districts such as Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, and Aligarh.

Kiran S, who was the IG, Lucknow Range, has been made the Commissioner of Police of Varanasi.

DIG Technical Services, Ashish Tiwari, has been made the DIG of Saharanpur range; Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ayodhya, Gaurav Grover, is now the new SSP of Moradabad. He swapped places with Satpal, who will now be the new SSP of Ayodhya.

Rajesh Kumar Srivastava has been made Superintendent of Police, Intelligence Headquarters.

Ajit Kumar Sinha is now the SP (UP Power Corporation Limited), the statement said.

(With Inputs from PTI)