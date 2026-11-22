NEW DELHI: With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections seen as a crucial battle against the BJP, the Left parties want to build on the recent agitations involving students, youth and farmers and turn the political mobilisation around them into support for the INDIA bloc.

The CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) Liberation have decided to work together in the state, with CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby saying the communists and socialists should join hands to defeat the BJP.

The Left also wants to coordinate with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, which are already allies in Uttar Pradesh.

“We want to contribute whatever influence we have to help defeat the BJP,” Baby told PTI, asserting that the three Left parties have decided to move together and hold discussions with the SP and the Congress.

“The communists and socialists should cooperate. We also want the Congress to join hands in defeating the BJP,” he said.

The CPI(M) leader said discussions with the SP have already begun at different levels and the Left would participate in efforts to bring all the opposition forces together.

Decisions on seat-sharing would be taken at the state level, he said.

The Left, though not a major electoral force in the state, has a tradition of mobilising workers, peasants and the youth, with significant influence in certain pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Baby said.