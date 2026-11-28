LUCKNOW: With the seats sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party hitting a roadblock, the Congress party has decided to go ahead with chalking out a campaign course for the upcoming UP Assembly elections due early next year.
As per the informed sources in the UP congress unit, the party is contemplating kicking to start its campaign for the battle for Lucknow, Lok Sabah constituency number 1—the Saharanpur on December 10.
Saharanpur is perceived as the stronghold of UPCC working president Imran Masood, who represents it in Lok Sabha.
"The party’s campaign will start with Rahulji’s rally, and there will be public meetings of Priyanka Gandhi and the party’s national chief Mallikarjun Kharge as well. The election campaign will go full throttle once we begin," said Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, who attended a key meeting in New Delhi on Friday.
However, prior to the formal commencement of the poll campaign, Leader of the opposition and party MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to hold a demonstration over the delimitation issue. It was informed to the leaders by the LoP himself in a separate meeting.
Currently, the INDIA bloc allies—Congress and the Samajwadi party are at loggerheads over seats and the deadlock between the two parties may ultimately require an intervention by Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, who are expected to meet and take the final call and the deal may be wrapped up by the second week of December.
The seats in contention also include the two assembly constituencies – Behat and Saharanpur -- of the parliamentary segment as the SP declared its candidates – Umar Ali Khan and Ashu Malik – on the two seats, much to the chagrin of Masood, who is believed to have decided Congress candidates to be fielded on the two assembly segments. In fact, both the seats were figuring on the list which Congress had handed over to SP.
Akhilesh Yadav had declared candidates for five assembly seats on November 24 amid the ongoing deliberations over seat sharing. Saharanpur has seven assembly constituencies, where the BJP currently holds five seats and the SP two, while the Congress has no MLA.
During Friday’s meeting at Kharge’s residence, the party’s top leadership sought an update on preparations from Gautam and state working president Imran Masood. The party is in the process of forming an election committee, a campaign committee and the state executive before the first rally.
"The schedule for later rallies will also be finalised soon in consultation with top leadership," Gautam said. At the Friday meeting, attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Saharanpur MP Imran Masood, while UP Congress president Aradhana Mishra and state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam joined virtually, the party discussed a fresh list of seats where it believes it has a realistic chance of winning.
The possibility of fighting independently was also discussed while reiterating the preference for continuing the alliance. Meanwhile, the rumblings in the state unit of the Congress continued on Saturday as Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore continued his tirade against the party’s UP in-charge, Rajendra Pal Gautam and increased the ambit of his outburst to Rahul Gandhi and a prominent political family (read Pramod Tiwari and his daughter Aradhan Mishra- Mona) of Lucknow.
In no uncertain terms, Rathore claimed that the party was preparing to contest 200-plus seats in UP, however, the MPs were never consulted on that issue.
"I am the only OBC MP from UP in Congress but my role in the party’s policy matters regarding this state has been negligible. Meanwhile, as per RP Gautum, the party is preparing to fight 200 seats," said Rathore. He claimed that when Rahul Gandhi came to Lucknow, 70 percent of people of one caste used to be present there to welcome him.
"Then it becomes immaterial what Rahulji thinks about caste arithmetic. The list of people who receive him belong to only one caste and one family. Then it is not noted that if people from the deprived section have come to receive him or not," alleges Rathore. He added that issues like the caste census raised by Rahul Gandhi were not followed by the state leaders, who preferred not to open their mouth on it.