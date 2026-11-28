LUCKNOW: With the seats sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party hitting a roadblock, the Congress party has decided to go ahead with chalking out a campaign course for the upcoming UP Assembly elections due early next year.

As per the informed sources in the UP congress unit, the party is contemplating kicking to start its campaign for the battle for Lucknow, Lok Sabah constituency number 1—the Saharanpur on December 10.



Saharanpur is perceived as the stronghold of UPCC working president Imran Masood, who represents it in Lok Sabha.

"The party’s campaign will start with Rahulji’s rally, and there will be public meetings of Priyanka Gandhi and the party’s national chief Mallikarjun Kharge as well. The election campaign will go full throttle once we begin," said Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, who attended a key meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

However, prior to the formal commencement of the poll campaign, Leader of the opposition and party MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to hold a demonstration over the delimitation issue. It was informed to the leaders by the LoP himself in a separate meeting.

Currently, the INDIA bloc allies—Congress and the Samajwadi party are at loggerheads over seats and the deadlock between the two parties may ultimately require an intervention by Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, who are expected to meet and take the final call and the deal may be wrapped up by the second week of December.

The seats in contention also include the two assembly constituencies – Behat and Saharanpur -- of the parliamentary segment as the SP declared its candidates – Umar Ali Khan and Ashu Malik – on the two seats, much to the chagrin of Masood, who is believed to have decided Congress candidates to be fielded on the two assembly segments. In fact, both the seats were figuring on the list which Congress had handed over to SP.

Akhilesh Yadav had declared candidates for five assembly seats on November 24 amid the ongoing deliberations over seat sharing. Saharanpur has seven assembly constituencies, where the BJP currently holds five seats and the SP two, while the Congress has no MLA.