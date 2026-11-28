The Congress on Saturday intensified its attack on the BJP over the Ram temple donation theft case, alleging that the temple trust had betrayed people's faith. It also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of shielding those involved in the theft and covering up their actions.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed that under the leadership of Champat Rai, the former general secretary of the trust, a report had previously been prepared on the management of various temples, including Shirdi Sai and Tirupati Balaji.

In his post in Hindi, Ramesh said, "Chanda Chori, Astha Dhokha. The (Ram temple) trust -- comprising office-bearers linked to the BJP, RSS, and VHP, and handpicked by the Prime Minister -- has betrayed the trust of the nation. It is becoming increasingly evident that the trio of the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has acted to shield those involved and cover up their actions."

It has now been revealed that, under the leadership of Champat Rai, the donation management systems of other prominent temples such as those in Shirdi (Sai Baba) and Tirupati (Balaji) had previously been studied.

"The most critical question is: given that the donation systems of other temples had been studied, why was a transparent system not established for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Why was no accountability fixed for the counting, security, and banking of these donations?" Ramesh said.

Was the theft of offerings allowed to happen deliberately, even though the trust was fully aware of the measures required to ensure a transparent system, he asked.