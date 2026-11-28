The Congress on Saturday intensified its attack on the BJP over the Ram temple donation theft case, alleging that the temple trust had betrayed people's faith. It also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of shielding those involved in the theft and covering up their actions.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed that under the leadership of Champat Rai, the former general secretary of the trust, a report had previously been prepared on the management of various temples, including Shirdi Sai and Tirupati Balaji.
In his post in Hindi, Ramesh said, "Chanda Chori, Astha Dhokha. The (Ram temple) trust -- comprising office-bearers linked to the BJP, RSS, and VHP, and handpicked by the Prime Minister -- has betrayed the trust of the nation. It is becoming increasingly evident that the trio of the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has acted to shield those involved and cover up their actions."
It has now been revealed that, under the leadership of Champat Rai, the donation management systems of other prominent temples such as those in Shirdi (Sai Baba) and Tirupati (Balaji) had previously been studied.
"The most critical question is: given that the donation systems of other temples had been studied, why was a transparent system not established for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Why was no accountability fixed for the counting, security, and banking of these donations?" Ramesh said.
Was the theft of offerings allowed to happen deliberately, even though the trust was fully aware of the measures required to ensure a transparent system, he asked.
Now that several serious instances of the theft of offerings have come to light, the top office-bearers of the trust cannot evade accountability by merely scapegoating lower-level employees, he said.
The BJP, the RSS, and the VHP must answer for the theft of offerings from the temple of Lord Ram, Ramesh asserted.
"Our demand is clear: there must be an independent investigation conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court. The scope of this inquiry must encompass the functioning of the trust and all responsible office-bearers, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) must report directly and exclusively to the Supreme Court," he said.
A full account of all funds donated in the name of Lord Ram must be made public, Ramesh said, adding that accountability is as essential as faith.
The Congress last Sunday raised questions over the chargesheet filed in the Ram temple donation theft case, asking whether it was aimed at effectively shielding prominent figures and sidestepping critical questions.
The opposition party said the temple is a symbol of faith for crores of Indians and there must be a full accounting of every single rupee offered in the name of Lord Ram, asserting that no one can be permitted to evade accountability.
The case relates to allegations of embezzlement and theft of cash and valuables offered by devotees at the Ram temple. Eight people were arrested after an FIR was registered on June 25 following a preliminary report by a state government-constituted Special Investigation Team.
(With inputs from PTI)