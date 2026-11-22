The Congress on Sunday raised questions regarding the chargesheet filed in the Ram temple donation theft case, asking if it was intended to shield prominent figures and sidestep critical questions.
The opposition party said the temple is a symbol of faith for crores of Indians and there must be a full accounting of every single rupee offered in the name of Lord Ram, asserting that no one can be permitted to evade accountability.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Chanda Chori, Aastha Dhokha! A 74,000-page chargesheet has been filed in the case concerning the theft of offerings at the Ram Mandir. But the question remains: does this chargesheet provide a comprehensive account of the thefts, or has it merely named eight employees as the accused, effectively shielding prominent figures and sidestepping serious, critical questions?"
A video of the theft reached Champat Rai via WhatsApp on the night of June 4, 2026, and it showed bundles of currency notes -- totalling Rs 2.25 lakh -- kept in a bathroom, accompanied by a message stating that such thefts had been occurring for several days, Ramesh said, citing the chargesheet.
"On June 5, Anil Mishra, Gopal Ji, and Narendra Ji viewed the footage of the theft on a laptop at Champat Rai's residence. In other words, evidence of the theft was already in the hands of the Trust's top officials," he said in his post on X in Hindi.
Despite this, the FIR was not registered until June 25, Ramesh said and asked why no action was taken for 21 days after the video was received and who is responsible for this delay.
"The timeline of events makes the situation and the questions surrounding it quite clear: June 4: Champat Rai receives the video of the theft. June 5: The footage of the theft is viewed at his residence. June 13: The state government constitutes an SIT (Special Investigation Team). June 16-18: Three separate individuals file complaints with the police. June 23: The SIT's preliminary report identifies eight individuals. June 25: An FIR is registered -- 21 days later --and arrests begin," Ramesh said.
During these 21 days, the accused neither fled nor disappeared, he said and asked whether they were confident that no harm would come to them.
"If so, why was there such a significant delay in registering the FIR?" Ramesh said.
Citing the chargesheet, he said once apprehended, the accused surrendered the stolen money and jewellery in the presence of Champat Rai, Govind Giri, and various Trust employees.
"Despite this, Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao were not named as accused; instead, they were listed as witnesses. In the charge sheet, they are listed as witnesses number 18, 17, and 19, respectively," Ramesh said
"The question is not who was named as an accused and who was designated as a witness. The real question is: to what extent was the role of the senior officials -- those who received evidence of the theft and in whose presence the recovered items were found -- investigated?" Ramesh said.
Questions regarding land deals are also not new and in 2021, it was alleged that a piece of land, purchased for Rs 2 crore, was sold to a trust just 10 minutes later for Rs 18.5 crore, Ramesh pointed out.
Champat Rai handled the purchase on behalf of the trust, and Anil Mishra was listed as a witness to the transaction, he said.
Being a witness implies that he was directly present and involved in the entire sequence of events, he said.
At that time, the Congress had demanded an investigation monitored by the Supreme Court, he recalled
In December 2021, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reiterated the demand for Supreme Court intervention and questioned the government's investigation, Ramesh said.
The government did form an inquiry committee, but its report has never been made public, he said.
In July 2026, reports emerged that the investigation into these land deals had resumed and that Champat Rai was being questioned, Ramesh said and asked what became of these transactions in the chargesheet.
If an investigation was initiated, where are its findings, he asked.
It has come to light that the chargesheet mentions 304 incidents of theft, Ramesh said.
"But why are the time stamps from the CCTV footage and a comprehensive, date-wise timeline of the investigation not being made public? What time period does the footage used for the investigation cover? And why was the scope of the inquiry restricted to only eight employees?" he said.
"The full truth must be presented to the public. The BJP government must answer these questions: Why was an FIR not filed until June 25, even though the videos of the theft were discovered on June 4 and viewed on June 5? Why was no FIR registered based on the complaint filed by Santosh Dubey, which alleges the misappropriation of over Rs 200 crore?" Ramesh said.
Where is the report from the inquiry committee concerning the 2021 land deals and why was it not made public, he asked.
Why are the date-wise CCTV timeline of the 304 incidents of theft and the full details of the investigation not in the public domain, he further asked.
Who conducted the investigation into the roles of the Trust's senior office-bearers, and who determined their accountability, Ramesh questioned.
"When there are so many questions surrounding the evidence of theft, the filing of the FIR, and the investigation process itself, has it not become necessary to conduct an independent inquiry into the functioning of the SIT?" he said.
The Congress demands an independent investigation, monitored by the Supreme Court, with the findings reported directly to the court, Ramesh asserted.
"The scope of the inquiry should not be limited to just eight employees; the functioning of the Trust and the role of every responsible individual must be examined," he said.
"The Ram Mandir is a symbol of faith for crores of Indians. There must be a full accounting of every single rupee offered in the name of Lord Ram. No one can be permitted to evade accountability," Ramesh said.
The case relates to allegations of embezzlement and theft of cash and valuables offered by devotees at the Ram temple. Eight people were arrested after an FIR was registered on June 25 following a preliminary report by a state government-constituted Special Investigation Team.
(With inputs from PTI)