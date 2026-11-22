The Congress on Sunday raised questions regarding the chargesheet filed in the Ram temple donation theft case, asking if it was intended to shield prominent figures and sidestep critical questions.

The opposition party said the temple is a symbol of faith for crores of Indians and there must be a full accounting of every single rupee offered in the name of Lord Ram, asserting that no one can be permitted to evade accountability.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Chanda Chori, Aastha Dhokha! A 74,000-page chargesheet has been filed in the case concerning the theft of offerings at the Ram Mandir. But the question remains: does this chargesheet provide a comprehensive account of the thefts, or has it merely named eight employees as the accused, effectively shielding prominent figures and sidestepping serious, critical questions?"

A video of the theft reached Champat Rai via WhatsApp on the night of June 4, 2026, and it showed bundles of currency notes -- totalling Rs 2.25 lakh -- kept in a bathroom, accompanied by a message stating that such thefts had been occurring for several days, Ramesh said, citing the chargesheet.

"On June 5, Anil Mishra, Gopal Ji, and Narendra Ji viewed the footage of the theft on a laptop at Champat Rai's residence. In other words, evidence of the theft was already in the hands of the Trust's top officials," he said in his post on X in Hindi.

Despite this, the FIR was not registered until June 25, Ramesh said and asked why no action was taken for 21 days after the video was received and who is responsible for this delay.

"The timeline of events makes the situation and the questions surrounding it quite clear: June 4: Champat Rai receives the video of the theft. June 5: The footage of the theft is viewed at his residence. June 13: The state government constitutes an SIT (Special Investigation Team). June 16-18: Three separate individuals file complaints with the police. June 23: The SIT's preliminary report identifies eight individuals. June 25: An FIR is registered -- 21 days later --and arrests begin," Ramesh said.