Army ambulance carrying soldier’s remains crashes into truck in UP, four including son killed

An Army ambulance carrying the remains of a Subedar Major crashed into a stationary truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, killing the soldier’s son, brother, nephew and the ambulance driver, police said.

The accident took place around 8 am near the 79.6-km mark of the expressway in Haliyapur, close to the Ayodhya-Sultanpur border.

The ambulance was carrying the remains of Subedar Major Satyawan from Chandigarh to his native village in Deoria district when it allegedly went out of control and rammed into the truck parked on the roadside, police said.

The deceased were identified as Satyawan’s son Gaurav Singh (28), brother Rajan Chaudhary (35), nephew Ram Samujh Singh (40) and driver Jaspal (30).

Gaurav and Jaspal died on the spot, while Rajan and Ram Samujh succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital in Pithla-Kumarganj in Ayodhya district, police said.

The four were accompanying the soldier’s remains to Galiya Dudhailla village in the Rudrapur area of Deoria.

Police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and informed the families of the deceased. The remains of Subedar Major Satyawan have been kept at the Haliyapur police station pending further arrangements.

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said District Magistrate Indrajeet Singh and he visited the accident site after receiving information about the crash.

(With inputs from PTI)