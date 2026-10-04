SP MP claims Rahul was 'so scared' to contest Amethi in 2024 LS poll; says Cong won seats due to alliance

Shiv Pal Singh Patel, the Samajwadi Party MP from Pratapgarh, has claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chose to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli instead of Amethi because he was “so scared”.

Patel also claimed that the Congress would not have won a single seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls without an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Patel said, "Had there been no alliance (with the Samajwadi Party), they (Congress) wouldn't have won a single seat. It even reached a point where their top leader Rahul Gandhi was ready to give up his seat. He contested from elsewhere (Raebareli) instead of Amethi. He was so scared.

"It was our national president who reassured and persuaded him, asking him to contest and warning that if he didn't, he (Akhilesh) would field his own candidate. Only then did Gandhi agree to contest. Otherwise, he was extremely reluctant to run for that traditional seat, the one said to belong to the Nehru family. Gandhi only managed to win it because of that persuasion," he said.

Patel said the Samajwadi Party gave all support to the Congress.

"Every single vote from the Samajwadi Party went to the Congress wherever they were allotted seats. That is precisely how they managed to win those six seats," he said.

"We secured 37 seats. We are far ahead of the Congress in every respect. They shouldn't ask for more than 50, and should feel happy. The Congress should cooperate, rather than making all sorts of absurd or negative remarks," Patel said.