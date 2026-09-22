Fresh friction in SP-Congress alliance as UP leaders spar over Akhilesh, Rahul's influence

On a day when BJP president Nitin Nabin toured western Uttar Pradesh to firm up the party's poll strategy, two prominent opposition voices from the region sparred over which leader brings more value to the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Samajwadi Party MP from Kairana Iqra Hasan and Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood, both elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as part of the SP-Congress alliance, publicly pitched their respective party leaders as the key opposition face against the BJP.

"Only Rahul Gandhi is the opposition voice across the country, which unnerves the BJP. Rahul ji has done the hard work and created a favourable atmosphere. So make no mistake, nothing is possible without Rahul ji, and no one should have any doubts about this," Masood told PTI.

The Congress MP, who was earlier with the SP, has repeatedly called for an early decision on seat-sharing and described the Congress as the "big brother" in the alliance.

SP leaders, however, have maintained that Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav would decide the alliance's contours.