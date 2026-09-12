BJP central leadership draws roadmap to face Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh due early next year, the BJP is set to launch its first phase of the election campaign through the Seva Sankalp campaign, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting presided over by BJP Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde and national general secretary BL Santosh with the party’s core group at the BJP headquarters in the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday.

The campaign will continue until October 17, with the government and party organisation reaching out to people with the achievements of the Modi-Yogi government.

As per party insiders, the party would assess the ground situation in Assembly constituencies during the campaign and mobilise workers for the upcoming election.

The meeting, which lasted more than two hours, also focused on preparing a concrete and effective roadmap for Mission 2027.

The BJP and its organisation would work together to form the party’s government in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term. The party leaders, who were privy to the meeting, claimed that two key issues were discussed during the meeting.

The party plans to build a narrative against the Samajwadi Party and Congress among young people, Dalits and backward communities during the campaign.

BL Santosh and Vinod Tawde have been in Lucknow on a two-day visit.

This is Tawde’s second visit to Uttar Pradesh in the past seven days. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and Organisation General Secretary Dharampal Singh were also present at the meeting.

As per BJP sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin would visit Uttar Pradesh in the coming days.

Before the elections are notified, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold one rally each in the Awadh, Kashi, Braj, western Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur and Kanpur regions.

Major projects will also be inaugurated, and foundation stones will be laid during these events. The party sources claimed that Amit Shah would also hold organisational meetings and rallies across all six regions.

BJP president Nitin Nabin would hold conferences with booth presidents, Shakti Kendra in-charges and mandal presidents.

Moreover, BL Santosh and Vinod Tawde will visit all six regions and hold organisational meetings.

Feedback will be gathered on election campaigning in Assembly constituencies, caste equations, the performance of incumbent MLAs and the position of the Opposition.

The feedback will be used to strengthen the party’s strategy for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi and BL Santosh, emphasised mobilising party workers. Moreover, the meeting also focused on shaping the party’s narrative on social media.

The government’s achievements and the organisation’s work would be highlighted through reels and posts, while allegations raised by the Opposition will also be countered.

A specific strategy will be developed to reach Gen Z and Gen Alpha and corner the Opposition on social media. The party insiders said that the BJP’s state working committee would be formed soon, and the appointment of its members was also discussed during the meeting.

Once the members are appointed, a meeting of the state working committee will be held. BJP national president Nitin Nabin or Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to address the meeting.

The meeting also stressed the need to appoint district in-charges soon so they can visit their assigned districts and take charge of organisational work.