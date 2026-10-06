All 10 candidates set for unopposed win in UP Rajya Sabha polls

LUCKNOW: With neither the BJP nor the Samajwadi Party fielding an additional candidate, all 10 candidates (eight from the BJP and two from the SP) are set to be elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh.

Despite speculation, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav decided against fielding an additional candidate on the last day of nominations on Tuesday, effectively ruling out a contest. The BJP is poised to secure all eight seats, while the SP is set to retain its two seats.

The formal declaration of results will come after scrutiny of nominations and the conclusion of the withdrawal process on October 9. If no candidate withdraws, all 10 nominees will be declared elected unopposed.

The eight BJP candidates are Dharampal Singh, Prakash Pal, Shruti Gangwar, Vidya Sagar Sonkar, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Radha Kant Ojha, Gopi Krishna Pandey and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan. The SP candidates are party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani.

The absence of a BJP-SP contest is politically significant as the Rajya Sabha polls were projected as one of the first major electoral tests ahead of the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due early next year.

Political observers said a contest could have triggered a complex numbers game. With the BJP and its allies enjoying a comfortable majority in the state Assembly, the ruling alliance is well placed to win eight seats.

An SP bid to field a third candidate would have required support from other parties or reliance on cross-voting and strategic voting, while also risking fault lines within the Opposition camp.