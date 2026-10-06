Eight BJP candidates file nomination papers for RS polls; SP hints at not forcing a contest

Eight BJP candidates on Tuesday filed their nominations for Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh, while the opposition Samajwadi Party indicated it may not force a contest in the October 16 biennial polls.

All BJP candidates filed their nominations before the poll returning officer, Ajeet Verma, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders.

The candidates are three leaders from the OBC -- UP minister Dharampal Singh (Lodh), OBC wing chief Prakash Pal (Pal), Shruti Gangwar (Kurmi); two from the Dalit community -- Vidya Sagar Sonkar and Priyanka Rawat; and two from the Brahmin community -- Radhakant Ojha, Gopi Krishna Pandey and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan (Thakur).

"All the candidates filed two sets of nomination papers, each accompanied by signatures of 10 lawmakers as proposers," poll officer Ajit Verma told PTI.

Two Samajwadi Party candidates, veteran Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, have already filed their nominations in Lucknow.

Though there were speculations of the Samajwadi Party fielding a third candidate to force a contest, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav put out a social media post to end the suspense.

“Now, our focus is not on three, but on 403," Yadav said on X before leaving for New Delhi to participate in the opposition protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. However, the BJP was quick to react to SP's move.

"The writing is clear. SP has conceded defeat for 2027 UP polls," Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said.