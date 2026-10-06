SP's focus is on 403 Assembly seats, not three Rajya Sabha seats: Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Amid speculation that the Samajwadi Party may field a third candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that its focus was not on three Rajya Sabha seats but on all 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav had earlier stated that his party would field a third candidate once the required numbers are secured

However, in a post on X this morning, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "Now, our focus is not on three, but on 403".

Today is the last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls, followed by scrutiny of papers on October 7. Names can be withdrawn till October 9, while polling will be conducted on October 16.

The SP has already fielded veteran party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, who have filed their nominations in Lucknow.

The BJP has announced eight candidates, including Dalits and Brahmins. They comprise state minister Dharampal Singh, Shruti Gangwar Prakash Pal, Vidya Sagar Sonkar, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Radhakant Ojha and Gopi Krishna Pandey and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan.