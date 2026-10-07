Crorepatis, gold and guns: What BJP and SP’s UP Rajya Sabha nominees declared in affidavits

LUCKNOW: Gold worth more than a kilogram, licensed firearms, luxury vehicles, agricultural land and properties in several cities — the nomination affidavits of the BJP and Samajwadi Party candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections offer a detailed picture of the assets and liabilities of the 10 leaders set to enter the Upper House.

The BJP has fielded eight candidates for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant from Uttar Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party has nominated veteran leader Ram Gopal Yadav and corporate executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani. With the SP deciding against fielding a third candidate, all 10 candidates are now set to be elected unopposed.

The asset declarations also reveal a striking range in the financial profiles of the nominees. All eight BJP candidates have declared assets of more than ₹1 crore, while the SP's Nathwani has declared family assets of ₹373.26 crore. Ram Gopal Yadav has declared total assets of ₹14.60 crore.

BJP nominees: All eight are crorepatis

Among the BJP candidates, former MP Vidyasagar Sonkar has declared the highest family assets at around ₹18.75 crore, according to the affidavit-based compilation. A significant portion of the assets has been reported as inherited property. His declared assets include a Tata Safari Storme, a tanker and two Tata Ace vehicles in his wife's name. He has also declared a revolver and a rifle.

Shruti Gangwar, daughter of Jharkhand Governor and former Union minister Santosh Gangwar, has declared family assets of around ₹14.81 crore. Her affidavit stands out for her jewellery holdings, with more than 1.1 kg of gold and around five kg of silver reported. She has not declared a vehicle.

Senior lawyer Radhakant Ojha has declared family assets of around ₹11.95 crore. His declared vehicles include a Kia Carnival and a Maruti Alto.

Former Barabanki MP Priyanka Singh Rawat has declared family assets of around ₹9.42 crore. Her affidavit includes a Ford Fiesta, two pistols — one foreign-made and one Indian-made — and jewellery comprising around 500 grams of gold, two kg of silver and diamonds valued at about ₹5 lakh.