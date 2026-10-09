2027 UP elections: BJP-RLD to launch campaign in Hapur; PM likely to address rally on Dec 23

LUCKNOW: The BJP and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), led by Jayant Chaudhary, are preparing to launch their joint campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with a mega rally in Noorpur village in Hapur district on December 23, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the rally in the ancestral village of Charan Singh, Jayant’s grandfather. RLD sources said the party had received confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office for the event, and its organisational machinery had been mobilised to ensure its success.

The rally is expected to mark the launch of the NDA’s campaign, with a particular focus on the 136 Assembly seats in western Uttar Pradesh. Both the BJP and the RLD are seeking to consolidate their support among Jat and Gurjar voters, whose electoral influence extends across districts such as Baghpat, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Moradabad. Their close links with the farming community further add to their political significance in the region.

The event is expected to be attended by Jayant, BJP president Nitin Nabin, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary and organisational leaders from both parties in western UP.

The rally assumes significance amid the Samajwadi Party’s efforts to expand its Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (PDA) outreach and make inroads into the RLD’s support base.