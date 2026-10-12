Plan afoot for Noida expansion over 20,000-hectare area to meet rising industrial demand: CEO Krishan Karunesh

LUCKNOW: Noida is preparing for a major expansion with the proposed development of New Noida over approximately 20,000 hectares to meet rising industrial demand and create fresh opportunities for investment and employment.

As per Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Krishan Karunesh, along with the proposed expansion, the Noida Authority is planning a major infrastructure push with a target of generating around 5–6 lakh direct and indirect jobs by 2030.

The CEO said the city, established in 1976 as an industrial township near Delhi, had emerged as a major economic centre in North India.

“Its planned infrastructure, connectivity and proximity to the national capital continue to attract investments across manufacturing, information technology and commercial sectors,” he added.

With available urban land nearing saturation, the Authority is preparing to develop New Noida across approximately 20,000 hectares, with land acquisition expected to begin in phases.

The state government is also working on policies to enable additional floor area ratio (FAR) in existing Noida, creating scope for further development, say the official sources.

Connectivity is expected to receive a boost through three proposed metro corridors linking the city with Boraki’s multimodal transport hub, Botanical Garden and Gaur City via Char Murti.

Noida is already connected through the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, DND Flyway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

CEO Karunesh said the upcoming fifth groundbreaking ceremony would feature around 120 industrial proposals with a potential investment of nearly ₹35,000 crore.

The proposals span data infrastructure, electronics, commercial real estate, logistics and institutional development. The New Noida expansion plan encompasses 168 sectors. N

oida has developed around 90% of its area, excluding floodplain zones. The city has recorded approximately 9,500 industrial and 5,000 commercial allotments, along with more than 250 institutional allotments over the past three decades, said the authorities.

The developments generated over 12 lakh jobs in the last 30–35 years. Noida contributes approximately 10 per cent of Uttar Pradesh’s gross state domestic product, 60 per cent of its electronics and IT exports, and nearly 80 per cent of its apparel exports.

Major companies, including Samsung, Dixon, TCS, Infosys, HCL, Microsoft, Wipro and Adobe, have established operations in the industrial area. Data centre investments involving Sify and AdaniConneX have further strengthened its technology ecosystem.

The CSO claimed that the Authority was also encouraging research and development in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and battery technologies.

New Noida would boost industrial growth, strengthen infrastructure, attract investments, create jobs, and reinforce Uttar Pradesh’s manufacturing ecosystem.