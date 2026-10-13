BJP to hold two-day training camp in Varanasi to fine-tune UP poll preparations

LUCKNOW: Stepping up its preparations for the upcoming electoral battle due early next year in Uttar Pradesh, a joint training camp for party cadre and party vistaraks from the Kashi and Gorakhpur regions will take off in Varanasi on Wednesday and conclude on Thursday.

As per party sources, a total of 266 party workers from both regions are expected to take part in the two-day camp. The party cadre and vistaraks will be imparted training by the BJP central leadership, comprising National Executive (Organisation) General Secretary BL Santosh, National Executive General Secretary and UP in-charge Vinod Tawde, and State Executive (Organisation) Secretary Dharampal Singh. The leaders, the sources said, would mainly focus on oiling and fine-tuning the party's organisational machinery and poll preparedness.

However, uncertainty over the participation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the camp persists, as he would also be in Varanasi and would address a public meeting on Wednesday. The CM is scheduled to leave on Thursday morning.