BJP to hold two-day training camp in Varanasi to fine-tune UP poll preparations

LUCKNOW: Stepping up its preparations for the upcoming electoral battle due early next year in Uttar Pradesh, a joint training camp for party cadre and party vistaraks from the Kashi and Gorakhpur regions will take off in Varanasi on Wednesday and conclude on Thursday.
As per party sources, a total of 266 party workers from both regions are expected to take part in the two-day camp. The party cadre and vistaraks will be imparted training by the BJP central leadership, comprising National Executive (Organisation) General Secretary BL Santosh, National Executive General Secretary and UP in-charge Vinod Tawde, and State Executive (Organisation) Secretary Dharampal Singh. The leaders, the sources said, would mainly focus on oiling and fine-tuning the party's organisational machinery and poll preparedness.
However, uncertainty over the participation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the camp persists, as he would also be in Varanasi and would address a public meeting on Wednesday. The CM is scheduled to leave on Thursday morning.
BJP Kashi region president Ashok Chaurasia said the inaugural session of the training camp and the chief minister's public meeting were scheduled at almost the same time.
Against this backdrop, local office-bearers and leaders were awaiting the finalisation of CM Yogi's two-day visit, beginning late Wednesday afternoon, as well as a decision by senior leaders on whether he would participate in the proposed camp.
Chaurasia said all preparations for the training camp at Chaudhary Lawn in Sundarpur had been completed. A total of 266 office-bearers will participate in the camp, including 142 representatives from 71 Assembly constituencies of the Kashi region and 124 from 62 constituencies of the Gorakhpur region.
He added that the camp would begin at 4 pm on Wednesday and conclude at 4 pm on Thursday.
During six sessions on different organisational and election-related themes, BL Santosh, Vinod Tawde and Dharampal Singh will provide guidance on strengthening booth-to-Assembly-level coordination, increasing organisational activities and streamlining preparations for the upcoming election.