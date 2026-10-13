ED grills Azam Khan in Rampur jail in money-laundering case linked to Jauhar University

LUCKNOW: A six-member team of officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday grilled senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Rampur jail in connection with its ongoing money-laundering investigation relating to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

According to sources, a team from the Enforcement Directorate’s Lucknow zonal office reached Rampur district jail earlier in the day on Tuesday and questioned the Samajwadi Party leader on various aspects of the case, based on evidence collected by the agency during its investigation so far.

The investigation, initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from 27 FIRs registered in Rampur involving charges including cheating, forgery, extortion and criminal conspiracy. The ED is probing allegations that the university, through its chancellor, Azam Khan, and others, illegally acquired farmers’ land and enemy property. The agency is also tracing the alleged proceeds of crime and their utilisation in creating university assets.

The questioning continued till late in the evening in the barrack where the SP stalwart and former MP was lodged, said the sources. The federal agency recorded Azam Khan’s statement as part of its probe into the alleged diversion of government contract funds through private contractors and their subsequent utilisation, including for the creation of assets of the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

The questioning of Azam Khan comes almost two-and-a-half months after the ED conducted searches at 10 premises linked to the former SP MP in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with the case under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.