Honour is not family’s monopoly, Yogi says, invoking dalit freedom fighter

LUCKNOW: Reminding people of the contributions of several Dalit icons to winning freedom for the nation, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi should know that it was not only Jawaharlal Nehru but also Masuriya Din Pasi who had gone to jail for the freedom of the country.

Asserting that honour was not the exclusive property of any family, CM Yogi said those who raised their voices for Dalits and the deprived sections and dedicated their lives to the nation and society must also be given due respect.

He was addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of Masuriya, a Dalit freedom fighter from the Pasi community, at Mahashay Masuriyadin Smarak Inter College in Teliyarganj in Prayagraj.

Notably, Masuriya Din Pasi was co-elected from the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency twice, in 1952 and 1957, along with Nehru, and is also known to have worked towards the education of the Scheduled Castes.

The CM stated that, as a member of the Constituent Assembly, Masuriya was the one who had got the British Criminal Tribes Act abolished.

“After suffering defeat in the First War of Independence in 1857, the British enacted the Criminal Tribes Act in 1871 and humiliated numerous castes, including the Pasi community. Babasaheb and Masuriya Din ji fought against that law and eventually got it abolished, connecting the Pasi, Sonkar, deprived and Dalit communities with the mainstream of the nation and inspiring them to live a life of dignity,” said the CM.