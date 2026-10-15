UP electoral rolls' final publication scheduled for January 4, 2027

LUCKNOW: The final publication of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Electoral Rolls in Uttar Pradesh will take place on January 4, 2027.

Notably, the Election Commission of India has scheduled the programme for the Special Summary Revision of the electoral rolls of state assembly constituencies based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2027.

According to the scheduled programme shared by Chief Elections Officer Navdeep Rinwa here on Thursday, the rationalization and reorganisation of polling stations will be completed by November 2, 2026.

The draft publication of the integrated electoral rolls will be done on November 12, 2026. Thereafter, the period for receiving claims and objections has been set from November 12 to December 11, 2026.

The disposal of claims and objections received during the revision will be completed by December 28, 2026. Following that, the final publication of the electoral rolls of the assembly constituencies will be done on January 4, 2027, said the statement issued by the CEO.

Meetings will be organized with recognized political parties at the state and district levels to provide detailed information on the Commission's guidelines. Instructions in this regard have been issued to the District Election Officers. While conducting the revision process in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the voter list of Uttar Pradesh will be updated, said the statement.