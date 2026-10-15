EC announces Special Summary Revision of rolls in 17 states, mandates 'readable' versions

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) announced on Thursday a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union Territories, directing that political parties be supplied with a "readable PDF format" in a first-ever move.

The move comes amid debate and protests across India over the poll body's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise across the country.

A machine-readable voter list has been a key demand of opposition parties.

The EC has till now turned down this demand, citing fudging concerns and court orders.

In a key change, the EC will provide political parties with soft copies. Draft and final electoral rolls (without photos) will now be provided in "readable PDF format" instead of image PDF format.

At the draft stage, addition, deletion, and modification supplements will be shared with recognised political parties.

In a letter to the chief electoral officers of the states and Union territories, the EC said January 1, 2027, would be the qualifying date for the exercise.

According to the letter, the SSR covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The letter says the schedule for states and UTs where the SIR is under way or has just ended, among them Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and Delhi, will be announced later. The same applies to Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, where the SIR has not begun. Their schedule will follow, keeping weather conditions in view.

Under the schedule, polling stations are to be rationalised by November 2. Draft rolls will be published on November 12, with claims and objections accepted until December 11 and disposed of by December 28. Final rolls are due on January 4, 2027.