Yogi jibes at Akhilesh, says 'leaders who wake up at noon can't serve people'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said public representatives who remain engrossed in their families and wake up at noon cannot understand people's problems, in an apparent attack on the Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Addressing a programme to honour sanitation workers in Varanasi, Adityanath said, "leaders who considered their families to be their entire world could not bring about change" and asserted that "elected representatives must remain connected with people and participate in their joys and sorrows."

"An aware citizen emerges when the public representatives elected by them are themselves aware. If the leader who is supposed to provide leadership wakes up at 12 noon and remains engrossed in his family, mistaking his family for society and the state, the consequences are inevitable," he said.

Adityanath has often taken jibes at Yadav over his alleged daily routine.

He claims that Yadav would wake up late and then get down to work in the afternoon only to end the day with friendly meetings in the evening, ignoring issues of public interest.

Without naming anyone, the chief minister also slammed elected representatives who, after winning elections, rarely returned to their constituencies.

"I repeatedly tell those who remain stationed in Lucknow that once they are elected, they sometimes do not even bother to visit their constituencies again," he said.