Three arrested over alleged suicide of couple and their three children in Greater Noida

Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of a couple and their three children, whose bodies were found at their home in a village in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.
The accused, including two sisters and a brother-in-law of the deceased man, were arrested following a complaint lodged by a relative, Rabupura station house officer (SHO) Sujeet Upadhyay said.
According to police, Mahesh (37) recorded a voice note on his mobile phone before his death, allegedly holding the three accused responsible for the deaths.
Preliminary investigations suggest that a property dispute may have led to the incident, police said.
Post-mortem examinations indicated signs of poisoning, following which viscera samples were sent for forensic analysis. The exact cause of death will be established once the reports are received, Upadhyay said.
Mahesh, his wife Lalita (35), their daughter Mishti (7), and their sons Laddu (11) and Sakshat (3) were found dead at their home in Nagla Shri Padam village near Rabupura on Saturday morning.
Initial suspicions had pointed to possible food poisoning, with reports suggesting that the family had eaten noodles before their deaths. However, the exact cause of death remains subject to forensic findings.
(With inputs from PTI)