Three arrested over alleged suicide of couple and their three children in Greater Noida

Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of a couple and their three children, whose bodies were found at their home in a village in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

The accused, including two sisters and a brother-in-law of the deceased man, were arrested following a complaint lodged by a relative, Rabupura station house officer (SHO) Sujeet Upadhyay said.

According to police, Mahesh (37) recorded a voice note on his mobile phone before his death, allegedly holding the three accused responsible for the deaths.