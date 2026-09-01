Schools up to Class 8 in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri to remain closed on Tuesday amid heavy rainfall

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: All schools up to class 8 are ordered to remain closed on Tuesday as heavy rainfall induced to waterlogging in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The heavy pouring has also led to disruption in train services on the Mailani-Nanpara section as water levels rose in the Sharda river.

The overflow of the river led to water seepage between Bhira and Palia railway stations, forcing the suspension of movement of around six trains operating between Mailani, Bichhia and Nanpara.

The North Eastern Railway (NER) Public Relations Officer Mahesh Gupta told PTI that the train services between the same route would remain suspended until further orders due to water seepage on the Mailani-Nanpara metre-gauge railway track between Bhira and Palia Kalan stations.

In view of the situation, District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Pravin Tiwari directed all schools up to Class 8 to observe a holiday on Tuesday.

One of the reasons behind water levels rising could also be floods in the neighbouring Nepal, with water levels in the Mohana and Karnali rivers rising in the Tikunia area of Nighasan tehsil.

The two rivers originate in Nepal, and their unregulated flow affects several border villages of Kheri, including areas around the Dudhwa National Park.

In Varanasi, too, rising water level in the Ganga has led to a flood-like situation.

The water level was recorded at 70.28 metres at 10.00 AM on Tuesday, against a warning level of 70.26 metres and danger mark of 71.262 metres, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). The river is rising at a rate of 0.5 centimetre per hour, the CWC said.

(With inputs from PTI)