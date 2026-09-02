Allahabad HC quashes NSA detention of DU graduate in Noida workers' protest case, orders release

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday quashed the National Security Act (NSA) detention of 25-year-old Delhi University history graduate Aakriti Chaudhary, who has been in custody for around five months in connection with the Noida workers’ protest in April this year.

Allowing her habeas corpus petition challenging her detention, a division Bench comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev said that the detention was based on a “concocted story” by the state.

Hence, the Bench directed the immediate release of Aakriti Chaudhary if her arrest was not warranted in any other case.

The Bench passed the order after examining the sequence of her arrest and the issuance of notices under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) closely.

The Bench found several procedural lapses; however, a detailed order in the matter is awaited.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the State informed the Court that Chaudhary was arrested at 10:56 AM on April 12, 2026, and that a notice under Section 130 of the BNSS was issued to her.

The State claimed that Chaudhary had instigated the mob to resort to arson and stone-pelting.

Justice Sreedharan asked whether a notice under Section 126 of the BNSS was first served. The State replied that no notice under Section 126 was given and that a notice under Section 130 had been issued.

The Bench then examined the sequence contemplated under the BNSS and noted that the procedure under Section 130 followed the earlier stage under Section 126.

Justice Sreedharan observed: “As per the notice under Section 130 of BNSS, if she was willing to give a statement, she wouldn’t be arrested.” The Court thus questioned the State’s version on the basis of the General Diary (GD) entry, observing that the record appeared to show that Chaudhary had already been arrested before the notice was prepared.